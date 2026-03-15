Eminence Capital LP Has $196.84 Million Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 830,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,888 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 2.4% of Eminence Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $196,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 13.3% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,853 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,896,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,992,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 18,406 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,329 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting Salesforce
Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Salesforce is rolling out Agentforce, its contact-center-as-a-service push aimed at replacing fragmented contact-center stacks—this could deepen wallet-share with large enterprise customers and support growth in CRM-adjacent services. Salesforce Aims to End the ‘Frankenstein’ Contact Center With Agentforce
- Positive Sentiment: Salesforce added six Agentforce Health agents pre-wired with integrations for healthcare workflows—strengthens vertical product shelf and could accelerate adoption in a high-value industry. Salesforce Announces Six New Agentforce Health Agents Pre-Wired With Rich Integrations
- Positive Sentiment: Management intends to use net proceeds from the $25B senior-note offering to fund buybacks—this can be EPS-accretive and supports shareholder returns if repurchases are executed. Salesforce Prices Public Offering of Senior Notes
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst roundups following Salesforce’s fiscal Q4 results highlight mixed views—earnings beat and guidance were solid, but some analysts remain cautious on valuation and AI execution risk. What are Analysts Thinking of Salesforce (CRM) Following Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results?
- Neutral Sentiment: Formal notice that the $25B notes have been priced is a factual development—markets are focused on coupon levels and close conditions. Salesforce Prices Public Offering of Senior Notes
- Neutral Sentiment: Competitive ecosystem moves: LivePerson launched integrations that work with Salesforce, underscoring partner/competitor dynamics in conversational AI and contact-center orchestration. LivePerson Announces Event-driven Orchestration Partnership with Coral Active
- Negative Sentiment: Market commentary warns investors demanded higher yields on the bond sale—Zacks flags caution around rising leverage and AI uncertainty, which can pressure multiples and sentiment. Salesforce Taps Bonds for Buybacks as Investors Demand More Yield
- Negative Sentiment: Recent analyst downgrade(s) and at least one pessimistic price forecast have added selling pressure and negative sentiment near term. Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Down 2% on Analyst Downgrade Northland Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total transaction of $929,259.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,271.30. This represents a 34.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $258.64 per share, with a total value of $500,727.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,499.28. The trade was a 22.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Salesforce Trading Down 3.3%
CRM stock opened at $192.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.57 and a fifty-two week high of $296.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 17.96%.The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. Analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Salesforce Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 22.54%.
Salesforce Profile
Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.
Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.
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