Calydon Capital trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the quarter. Calydon Capital’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,926,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,225,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,598 shares in the last quarter. Canerector Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61,151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 27,648,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,931,668,000 after buying an additional 27,603,817 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,959,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,896,927,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,095,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,255,008,000 after buying an additional 538,659 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,791,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,795,000 after buying an additional 606,315 shares during the period.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $609.09 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $641.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $631.40 and a 200-day moving average of $621.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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