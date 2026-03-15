Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $54.89 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6,433.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,005 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.8% of Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Wellington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, United Bank bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $264,000.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $609.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $641.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $631.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $621.87.

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Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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