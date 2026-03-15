Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,176 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $69,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 67,446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,684,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 152,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $60,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 84,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Stryker

Here are the key news stories impacting Stryker this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi and some analysts view the pullback as a potential buying opportunity given Stryker’s fundamentals and upcoming catalysts — Citi put together a “90?day catalyst watch” that sees upside despite the outage. Citi Sees Upside

Citi and some analysts view the pullback as a potential buying opportunity given Stryker’s fundamentals and upcoming catalysts — Citi put together a “90?day catalyst watch” that sees upside despite the outage. Positive Sentiment: Technicals may offer support: commentators note shares became oversold after the sell?off and found support at a prior level, suggesting a possible technical bounce for traders. Stock Of The Day: Where Is The Bottom For Stryker?

Technicals may offer support: commentators note shares became oversold after the sell?off and found support at a prior level, suggesting a possible technical bounce for traders. Neutral Sentiment: Stryker has publicly confirmed a cybersecurity incident and is investigating; the company is communicating updates as the situation evolves. Company Announcement

Stryker has publicly confirmed a cybersecurity incident and is investigating; the company is communicating updates as the situation evolves. Neutral Sentiment: Reporting shows the attack is causing real operational disruption to order processing, manufacturing and shipments — facts investors must watch to judge duration and revenue impact. Reuters: Disruption Report

Reporting shows the attack is causing real operational disruption to order processing, manufacturing and shipments — facts investors must watch to judge duration and revenue impact. Negative Sentiment: Hackers claiming Iran linkage (group “Handala”) say the attack included destructive “wiper” activity and exfiltration of large volumes of data — allegations that raise the risk of extended downtime and regulatory/PR fallout. IBTimes: Hacker Claim

Hackers claiming Iran linkage (group “Handala”) say the attack included destructive “wiper” activity and exfiltration of large volumes of data — allegations that raise the risk of extended downtime and regulatory/PR fallout. Negative Sentiment: Operational paralysis from the incident has already pressured the stock, with multiple outlets reporting multi?percent intraday declines as orders and shipments stall. Yahoo: Shares Fall

Operational paralysis from the incident has already pressured the stock, with multiple outlets reporting multi?percent intraday declines as orders and shipments stall. Negative Sentiment: Social?media driven selling amplified volatility — a viral Reddit thread and related headlines accelerated the recent drop, adding short?term downside risk beyond fundamentals. 24/7 Wall St.: Reddit Impact

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Evercore set a $390.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $399.00 price objective on Stryker in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.61.

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Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $336.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.52. The company has a market cap of $128.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $328.23 and a fifty-two week high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.07. Stryker had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total value of $90,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,457,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,814,566.52. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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