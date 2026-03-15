Clough Capital Partners L P Has $19.34 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Clough Capital Partners L P decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,498 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.7% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $19,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.50 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.83.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $174.52 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.11 and a 52 week high of $191.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.24 and its 200-day moving average is $164.12. The firm has a market cap of $271.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Further Reading

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