Clough Capital Partners L P Takes Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,810 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $675,802,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,425,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $917,009,000 after acquiring an additional 882,209 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 35.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,916,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,208,672,000 after acquiring an additional 765,822 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 69.3% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,017,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,554,000 after acquiring an additional 416,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,143,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,519,079,000 after acquiring an additional 386,937 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $515.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Argus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $424.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.55.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $558.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $504.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.91. The stock has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a PE ratio of 82.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $576.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.Quanta Services’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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