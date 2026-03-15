Workiva Inc. $WK Holdings Increased by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,723,546 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,076,778 shares during the quarter. Workiva accounts for 3.9% of Eminence Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Eminence Capital LP owned about 0.07% of Workiva worth $320,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 1,731.7% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 75,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Workiva by 50.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,368,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,589,000 after buying an additional 460,540 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Workiva by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 136,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,714,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Workiva by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 312,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,861,000 after acquiring an additional 88,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,185,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Workiva from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Workiva Price Performance

Shares of WK opened at $61.52 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $97.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $238.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Workiva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.660-2.760 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.670 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Workiva

(Free Report)

Workiva, originally founded as WebFilings in 2008, delivers a cloud-native platform designed to streamline and connect data, documents and teams for reporting and compliance. Its flagship Workiva platform supports a range of applications including financial reporting, regulatory filings, internal controls documentation, risk management and environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures. By centralizing data and automating workflows, the company helps organizations improve accuracy, transparency and auditability across critical reporting processes.

The Workiva platform offers modular solutions that integrate with existing enterprise systems and data sources.

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