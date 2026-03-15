nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.7778.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Glj Research assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded nVent Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised nVent Electric to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on nVent Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th.

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nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $109.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.23. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $122.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.53%.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, Director Susan M. Cameron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $572,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,140.60. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 5,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $588,743.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 46,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,206,072.17. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 17,841 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,166 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 1,202.9% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company’s electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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