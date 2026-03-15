Eminence Capital LP Buys Shares of 522,395 Sysco Corporation $SYY

Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 522,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,014,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 75.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in Sysco by 875.7% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Sysco Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE SYY opened at $85.43 on Friday. Sysco Corporation has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 2.17%.The firm had revenue of $20.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYY

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 5,601 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $453,681.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,165. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $232,454.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,915.32. This represents a 17.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

Further Reading

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