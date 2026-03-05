Richard Smith Purchases 10,000 Shares of VP (LON:VP) Stock

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Free Report) insider Richard Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 486 per share, with a total value of £48,600.

VP Price Performance

Shares of VP opened at GBX 480 on Thursday. Vp plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 460 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 745. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 523.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 553.87. The stock has a market cap of £189.41 million, a PE ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Get VP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 price objective on shares of VP in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 753.33.

About VP

(Get Free Report)

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment. It also rents excavation support systems and specialist products to the water, civil engineering, and construction industries; provides portable roadways and temporary access solutions to customers in the transmission, construction, rail, and outdoor events markets; offers mechanical and electrical press fittings, and low level access platforms to the construction, fit out, mechanical, and electrical markets; and supplies rail infrastructure portable plants and related trackside services to Network Rail and London Underground, as well as their appointed track renewal, maintenance, and project contractors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.