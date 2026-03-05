Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Insider Buys £14,800 in Stock

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) insider Jack Pailing purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 74 per share, with a total value of £14,800.

Jack Pailing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 29th, Jack Pailing purchased 16,350 shares of Naked Wines stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 per share, for a total transaction of £12,099.

Naked Wines Stock Performance

WINE stock opened at GBX 76.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 73.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 75.67. The company has a market capitalization of £54.69 million, a P/E ratio of -36.38, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. Naked Wines plc has a 1-year low of GBX 42 and a 1-year high of GBX 95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Naked Wines ( LON:WINE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported GBX (4.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Naked Wines had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Naked Wines plc will post 1.4166456 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 target price on shares of Naked Wines in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 150.

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

Featured Stories

