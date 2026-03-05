SDI Group (LON:SDI) Insider Sells £185,821.43 in Stock

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report) insider Kenneth Ford sold 235,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 79, for a total transaction of £185,821.43.

SDI Group Stock Performance

LON:SDI opened at GBX 76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 80.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 83.09. SDI Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 46 and a 1-year high of GBX 105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.99.

SDI Group (LON:SDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 1.73 EPS for the quarter. SDI Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 6.62%. Analysts forecast that SDI Group plc will post 6.002265 EPS for the current year.

SDI Group Company Profile

About SDI Group plc:

SDl Group plc specialises in the acquisition and development of companies that design and manufacture products for use in the lab equipment, industrial & scientific sensors and the industrial & scientific products markets. SDI’s current portfolio of 14 companies target markets including life sciences, healthcare, astronomy, plastics and packaging, manufacturing, precision optics, measurement instrumentation and art conservation.

SDI’s growth strategy is twofold: 1) through the enhancement of its portfolio companies (organic growth) and, 2) through the identification and acquisition of complementary, niche technology businesses with established reputations in global markets (inorganic growth).

