Mark Jordy Purchases 986 Shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2026

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider Mark Jordy bought 986 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 267 per share, with a total value of £2,632.62.

Mark Jordy also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 2nd, Mark Jordy purchased 993 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 265 per share, for a total transaction of £2,631.45.
  • On Friday, January 2nd, Mark Jordy purchased 1,006 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 261 per share, for a total transaction of £2,625.66.

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 260.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 265.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 250.81. Legal & General Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 206.80 and a one year high of GBX 279.50.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported GBX 2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Legal & General Group had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 1.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Legal & General Group Plc will post 24.2376446 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 249 to GBX 263 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 258.40.

Legal & General Group Company Profile



Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets.

