Insider Buying: Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) CEO Acquires 23,900 Shares of Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $157,262.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,487,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,785,289.08. This represents a 1.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joe Mastrangelo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

On Monday, March 2nd, Joe Mastrangelo purchased 60,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $345,000.00.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Up 11.4%

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $6.75 on Thursday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EOSE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EOSE

Trending Headlines about Eos Energy Enterprises

Here are the key news stories impacting Eos Energy Enterprises this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 60,000 shares (disclosed in an SEC filing), a strong insider-confidence signal that helped lift the stock in recent sessions. Read More.

CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 60,000 shares (disclosed in an SEC filing), a strong insider-confidence signal that helped lift the stock in recent sessions. Read More. Positive Sentiment: A company director, Alexander Dimitrief, also added shares (15,000), reinforcing insider buying momentum. Read More.

A company director, Alexander Dimitrief, also added shares (15,000), reinforcing insider buying momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Institutional interest: Cannell Capital disclosed an approximately $15M position, signaling renewed fund-level demand that can sustain buying pressure. Read More.

Institutional interest: Cannell Capital disclosed an approximately $15M position, signaling renewed fund-level demand that can sustain buying pressure. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market indicators are mixed: several headlines cite short?interest figures that appear inconsistent and analyst coverage remains split, leaving sentiment unstable until clarity returns. Read More.

Market indicators are mixed: several headlines cite short?interest figures that appear inconsistent and analyst coverage remains split, leaving sentiment unstable until clarity returns. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have launched securities?fraud investigations after Eos disclosed a large Q4 loss and production/collectability concerns — this litigation overhang raises regulatory, legal and settlement risk for shareholders. Read More. Read More.

Multiple law firms have launched securities?fraud investigations after Eos disclosed a large Q4 loss and production/collectability concerns — this litigation overhang raises regulatory, legal and settlement risk for shareholders. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operational and financial miss: Q4 revenue and EPS significantly missed expectations and management pushed back the timing for positive contribution margins, undercutting the company’s near?term fundamentals. Read More.

Operational and financial miss: Q4 revenue and EPS significantly missed expectations and management pushed back the timing for positive contribution margins, undercutting the company’s near?term fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction: Roth MKM cut its price target to $6.00, and other brokers have mixed/neutral stances, which may constrain upside and keep risk?averse investors sidelined. Read More.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,616,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,349,000 after buying an additional 3,080,012 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,317,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,126,000 after purchasing an additional 443,809 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,205,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,587,000 after purchasing an additional 998,332 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,979,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,144 shares during the period. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises specializes in the development and deployment of scalable, long-duration energy storage systems designed to support the integration of renewable power and enhance grid reliability. The company’s core technology centers on its proprietary zinc hybrid cathode (Znyth™) battery platform, which aims to deliver safe, low-cost, and durable performance for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora™ energy storage system, combines its Znyth™ cells with modular power conversion and controls to offer flexible capacity ranging from one to three hours of discharge duration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.