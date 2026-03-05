Sidoti Raises Earnings Estimates for Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Sidoti analyst S. Ferazani now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Sidoti also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

TSE:KEI opened at C$6.26 on Thursday. Kolibri Global Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.65 and a 12-month high of C$12.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$221.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.37.

Sidoti sharply raised FY2026 EPS to $0.73 from $0.50, a material upgrade that signals better near?term earnings visibility and likely underpins investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Sidoti also lifted FY2027 EPS to $0.75 (from $0.70) and raised several 2027 quarterly forecasts (for example Q3 2027 to $0.23 and Q4 2027 to $0.19), supporting a stronger forward earnings profile. Sidoti estimate changes

Multiple near?term quarter estimates were bumped (examples: Q1 2026 to $0.19, Q2 2026 to $0.18, Q1 2027 to $0.15, Q2 2027 to $0.18), suggesting Sidoti expects improving operational or price conditions. Negative Sentiment: Slight downgrades for FY2025 and Q4 2025 EPS (FY2025 trimmed to $0.62 from $0.63; Q4 2025 to $0.16 from $0.17) remain on the report—a modest negative but outweighed by larger 2026–27 upgrades. Sidoti estimate changes

Kolibri Global Energy Inc is an exploration company. It is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company owns and operates shale oil and gas properties in the United States. Its segments include the United States, Canada, and Other. The company derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

