HC Wainwright Has Weak Forecast for OPKO Health Q4 Earnings

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OPKO Health in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for OPKO Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.76 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 37.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OPKO Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.03.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $2.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 23.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,424,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,633 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 10.0% in the second quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 946,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 85,746 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 94.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 391,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 325,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) is a diversified, global healthcare company headquartered in Miami, Florida, with a focus on diagnostics, pharmaceuticals and biologics development. The company operates two main business segments—Laboratory Services and Pharma Services & Products—driven by its mission to advance patient care through innovation in testing and targeted therapies.

In its Laboratory Services segment, OPKO leverages BioReference Laboratories, one of the largest full-service commercial labs in the United States.

