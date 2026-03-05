Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for KGEI FY2026 Earnings

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Sidoti analyst S. Ferazani now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KGEI. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kolibri Global Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Kolibri Global Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Kolibri Global Energy stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. Kolibri Global Energy has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $162.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kolibri Global Energy by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 289,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sidoti raised multiple 2026 and 2027 quarterly forecasts—Q1–Q4 upgrades across the board (examples: Q4 2026 to $0.12 from $0.09; Q1–Q3 2027 raised to $0.11–$0.17). This suggests Sidoti expects stronger sequential earnings performance through 2026–27.

Sidoti bumped full?year estimates materially: FY2026 EPS to $0.53 (from $0.36) and FY2027 EPS to $0.55 (from $0.50). The sizable FY2026 increase implies a meaningful near?term earnings re?rating by the analyst.

Context for investors: KGEI trades at a P/E around 9.2 with market cap roughly $163M and modest leverage (debt/equity ~0.23). These fundamentals make upgraded EPS forecasts more likely to translate to upside in the stock if results and guidance align.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020. Kolibri Global Energy Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

