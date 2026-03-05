MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Short Interest Update

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,843 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the January 29th total of 12,764 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,137 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,137 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs Price Performance

NRGD opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of -5.77. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $233.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.98.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs Company Profile

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NRGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil index. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of U.S. Oil & Gas Companies. NRGD was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

