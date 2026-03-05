BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.16), FiscalAI reports. BBVA Banco Frances had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $337.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.92 billion.

BBVA Banco Frances Stock Performance

Shares of BBAR opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BBVA Banco Frances has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Get BBVA Banco Frances alerts:

BBVA Banco Frances Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a $0.0357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This is a positive change from BBVA Banco Frances’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. BBVA Banco Frances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BBVA Banco Frances

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 54,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BBVA Banco Frances in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BBVA Banco Frances in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on BBVA Banco Frances in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BBVA Banco Frances

About BBVA Banco Frances

(Get Free Report)

BBVA Banco Francés is one of Argentina’s leading financial institutions, operating as a subsidiary of the global banking group BBVA. The bank provides a full range of retail and commercial banking services to individuals, small and medium?sized enterprises, large corporations and institutional clients. Its product suite spans deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and auto loans, credit and debit cards, transactional banking and digital solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of customers in both urban and regional markets.

Founded in Buenos Aires in the late 19th century, Banco Francés has developed a longstanding presence in Argentina’s financial sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BBVA Banco Frances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBVA Banco Frances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.