Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.83 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 270295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRGO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Argus upgraded Perrigo to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research raised Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.21.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.03). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Perrigo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -11.28%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 11.6% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,680,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,963,000 after purchasing an additional 381,290 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,797,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,036,000 after buying an additional 142,363 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 281,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,087,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,479,000 after buying an additional 107,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 717,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after buying an additional 188,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and self-care products, as well as generic prescription pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company develops, manufactures and distributes a broad array of consumer health products, including analgesics, vitamins and supplements, digestive health remedies, topical treatments, and infant formulas. Perrigo’s focus on private-label solutions has made it a leading partner for retailers and pharmacy chains seeking high-quality, value-oriented alternatives to branded medications and health supplements.

Organized across three principal business segments—Consumer Healthcare, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients—Perrigo’s operations span research and development, manufacturing, quality assurance and global distribution.

