EssilorLuxottica (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

EssilorLuxottica Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $124.32 and last traded at $124.36, with a volume of 9503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC raised EssilorLuxottica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded EssilorLuxottica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group raised EssilorLuxottica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of EssilorLuxottica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EssilorLuxottica has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

EssilorLuxottica SE is a global ophthalmic optics company formed through the 2018 merger of France-based Essilor and Italy-based Luxottica. Headquartered near Paris, the company combines lens manufacturing, frame design and production, brand management and retail operations to provide a vertically integrated offering across the vision care value chain. Its activities span product research and development, manufacturing, wholesale distribution and retailing of spectacles, sunglasses and ophthalmic lenses.

The company’s product portfolio includes prescription and non-prescription lenses, lens coatings and treatments, and an array of eyewear brands and frames.

