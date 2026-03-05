Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) CTO Sells $181,846.34 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CTO Ali Dasdan sold 7,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $181,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 499,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,429,543.31. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dropbox Price Performance

Dropbox stock opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.17% and a negative return on equity of 37.47%. The company had revenue of $636.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dropbox from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dropbox from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dropbox

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) is a leading provider of cloud-based file storage, collaboration, and productivity tools. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company offers a suite of services designed to help individuals and organizations securely store, share, and manage digital content. Dropbox has grown from a simple file-syncing application into an integrated collaboration platform used by millions of customers around the globe.

At its core, Dropbox provides cloud storage plans tailored for consumers and businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.