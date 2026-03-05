EIKN (NASDAQ:EIKN) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of EIKN (NASDAQ:EIKN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EIKN. Wedbush assumed coverage on EIKN in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EIKN to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

NASDAQ:EIKN opened at $15.16 on Monday. EIKN has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

We are a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a global, fully-integrated organization developing important, innovative medicines to address serious unmet medical needs. We are led by world-renowned drug developers Dr. Roger M. Perlmutter, M.D., Ph.D., and Dr. Roy Baynes, M.D., Ph.D. Our vision is to become a generational leader, by purposefully integrating traditional biology research with advanced engineering to develop better medicines faster. Our initial focus is oncology, where we are advancing a pipeline of drug candidates targeting areas of high unmet need in large indications.

