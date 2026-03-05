Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 120.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 54.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 84.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 189.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 278.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.20, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

In related news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 74,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $1,746,983.20. Following the transaction, the executive owned 138,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,487.20. The trade was a 34.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 93,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $2,201,719.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 474,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,113,232.16. The trade was a 16.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,002,699 shares of company stock valued at $23,692,518 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CWAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Clearwater Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.55 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.55 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Clearwater Analytics to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.55 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

