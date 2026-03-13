Short Interest in First Pacific Co. (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Expands By 63.8%

First Pacific Co. (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 99,912 shares, a growth of 63.8% from the February 12th total of 61,005 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,752 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 117,752 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

FPAFY opened at $3.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. First Pacific has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $4.44.

First Pacific Company Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment management and holding company with a focus on Asia. Since its establishment in 1981, First Pacific has built a diversified portfolio of investments in consumer food products, infrastructure, natural resources and telecommunications. The firm’s strategy centres on acquiring substantial minority interests in companies with strong regional positions and working collaboratively to drive sustainable growth and shareholder value.

In the consumer products sector, First Pacific’s principal holding is in Indofood, one of Indonesia’s largest vertically integrated food companies, known for branded noodles, flour, cooking oils and dairy products.

