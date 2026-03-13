INV VK HI INC2 (NYSE:VLT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of INV VK HI INC2 (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and traded as low as $10.45. INV VK HI INC2 shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 4,079 shares.
INV VK HI INC2 Trading Down 0.9%
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.12.
INV VK HI INC2 Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.5%.
INV VK HI INC2 Company Profile
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities rated between BB and C by Standard and Poor's. It seeks to maintain an average duration of around three to four years for its portfolio.
