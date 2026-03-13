INV VK HI INC2 (NYSE:VLT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of INV VK HI INC2 (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and traded as low as $10.45. INV VK HI INC2 shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 4,079 shares.

INV VK HI INC2 Trading Down 0.9%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.12.

Get INV VK HI INC2 alerts:

INV VK HI INC2 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.5%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On INV VK HI INC2

INV VK HI INC2 Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in INV VK HI INC2 by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 110,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 52,983 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in INV VK HI INC2 by 1,676.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 11,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of INV VK HI INC2 in the third quarter valued at $342,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of INV VK HI INC2 by 2.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of INV VK HI INC2 during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 21.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities rated between BB and C by Standard and Poor's. It seeks to maintain an average duration of around three to four years for its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for INV VK HI INC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INV VK HI INC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.