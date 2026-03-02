Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 106,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the previous session’s volume of 40,149 shares.The stock last traded at $22.3610 and had previously closed at $22.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHYY has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upgraded Sands China to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Sands China alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sands China

Sands China Stock Down 0.8%

Sands China Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.50.

(Get Free Report)

Sands China Ltd is a Macau-based developer and operator of integrated resorts and casino properties. As a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp., the company focuses on the development, ownership and operation of large-scale destination resorts that combine gaming with hotels, retail, dining, meetings and entertainment. Its portfolio includes well-known integrated resorts on the Macau Peninsula and the Cotai Strip that are designed to serve both leisure tourists and business travelers.

The company’s core activities include casino gaming operations (table games and electronic gaming), hotel management, retail mall operations, food and beverage services, and the provision of convention and exhibition facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.