Cascadero Copper (CVE:CCD) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cascadero Copper Co. (CVE:CCD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 50414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Cascadero Copper Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of -6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01.

About Cascadero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Cascadero Copper Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Argentina. The company explores for cesium, silver, zinc, lead, gold, uranium, copper, tellurium, tin, molybdenum, iron, and rubidium ores. It holds interests in 27 mineral properties located in the northern area of the Argentine Puna. Cascadero Copper Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cascadero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascadero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.