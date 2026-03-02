The Hackett Group (HCKT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Hackett Group (NASDAQ: HCKT):

2/25/2026 – The Hackett Group was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “sell (d+)” to “hold (c-)”.

2/20/2026 – The Hackett Group was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.

2/18/2026 – The Hackett Group had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $27.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – The Hackett Group was given a new $24.00 price target by Roth Mkm.

2/5/2026 – The Hackett Group was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c-)” to “sell (d+)”.

2/5/2026 – The Hackett Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Barrington Research. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2026 – The Hackett Group was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “sell (d+)” to “hold (c-)”.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.13%.

The Hackett Group is a global strategic advisory firm specializing in business transformation, benchmarking and research. Leveraging a proprietary data repository and the Hackett Methodology®, the company helps organizations optimize performance across enterprise functions. Its advisory services span digital transformation, process optimization and operational excellence, enabling clients to identify best practices, streamline workflows and achieve sustainable cost savings.

Through detailed benchmarking studies and industry research, The Hackett Group delivers actionable insights into finance, procurement, human resources, information technology and supply chain management.

