The Hackett Group (HCKT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Hackett Group (NASDAQ: HCKT):
- 2/25/2026 – The Hackett Group was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “sell (d+)” to “hold (c-)”.
- 2/20/2026 – The Hackett Group was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.
- 2/18/2026 – The Hackett Group had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $27.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2026 – The Hackett Group was given a new $24.00 price target by Roth Mkm.
- 2/5/2026 – The Hackett Group was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c-)” to “sell (d+)”.
- 2/5/2026 – The Hackett Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Barrington Research. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/12/2026 – The Hackett Group was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “sell (d+)” to “hold (c-)”.
The Hackett Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.13%.
Through detailed benchmarking studies and industry research, The Hackett Group delivers actionable insights into finance, procurement, human resources, information technology and supply chain management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Hackett Group
- America’s 1776 happening again
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
- This makes me furious
- The Biggest IPO Ever… Open to Everyday Folks
Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.