iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Short Interest Update

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 323,006 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the January 29th total of 433,178 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 250,709 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.00. 182,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,458. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day moving average of $48.12. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1 year low of $40.57 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,377,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,695,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,602,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,105,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,245,000.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

