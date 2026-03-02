Democracy International Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:DMCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Democracy International Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:DMCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,042 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the January 29th total of 4,035 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,629 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,629 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Democracy International Fund ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DMCY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.11. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,962. Democracy International Fund ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $33.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93.

Get Democracy International Fund ETF alerts:

Democracy International Fund ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0104 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Democracy International Fund ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMCY. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Democracy International Fund ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Democracy International Fund ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Wealth Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Democracy International Fund ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Democracy International Fund ETF in the second quarter valued at about $456,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Democracy International Fund (DMCY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Democracy Investments International index. The fund tracks an index of global, large- and mid-cap companies outside the US. The index aims to overweight investments in democratic countries while underweighting those in authoritarian countries. DMCY was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Democracy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Democracy International Fund ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Democracy International Fund ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.