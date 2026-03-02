Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,440 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the January 29th total of 12,397 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,813 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 20,813 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 99,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ MBINN traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.51. 8,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,520. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $22.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBINN) is a bank holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. Through its subsidiary, Merchants Bank, the company provides a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking products across Western New York. Its branch network serves individuals, small businesses and institutional clients with personalized banking solutions.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking, savings and certificates of deposit, alongside a portfolio of lending products that encompasses commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate financing, residential mortgages and consumer credit lines.

