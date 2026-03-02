Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,695 and last traded at GBX 2,645, with a volume of 45965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,640.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,600 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,435 to GBX 2,675 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,400 to GBX 2,700 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,595.

Oxford Instruments Stock Up 0.2%

About Oxford Instruments

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,376.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,077.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96.

