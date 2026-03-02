Short Interest in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Decreases By 24.2%

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,008,019 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the January 29th total of 2,650,195 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 961,187 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 961,187 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
GSI Technology Price Performance
GSI Technology stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.69. 1,486,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,612. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 1.44.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on GSI Technology
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GSI Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in GSI Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSI Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.
GSI Technology Company Profile
GSI Technology, Inc is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in the design and development of high-performance memory products. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was founded in 1995 and has focused its efforts on content addressable memory (CAM) and high-speed SRAM (static random-access memory) solutions. As a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker GSIT, GSI Technology leverages advanced architectures to meet demanding data-processing requirements.
The company’s core product portfolio includes ternary CAM (TCAM) devices, binary CAM (BCAM) devices and high-speed synchronous SRAM.
