Barclays (LON:BARC) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 554.10 and last traded at GBX 437.35, with a volume of 2147000000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 452.81.

Key Stories Impacting Barclays

Here are the key news stories impacting Barclays this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BARC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 500 to GBX 570 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 440 to GBX 475 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 480 to GBX 570 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 499.17.

Barclays Stock Down 3.4%

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 477.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 425.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported GBX 8.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 39.1062802 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Barclays

In other news, insider Mary Francis acquired 2,447 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 481 per share, with a total value of £11,770.07. Also, insider Nigel Higgins bought 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 481 per share, with a total value of £32,558.89. Insiders have acquired 27,452 shares of company stock valued at $13,204,412 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. In addition, the company engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985.

