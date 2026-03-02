Aurora Cannabis Pivots to Medical-Only, Eyes Germany & Australia Growth at TD Cowen Conference

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) Chief Financial Officer Simona King outlined the company’s recent strategic pivot toward medical cannabis and international expansion during a fireside chat at the TD Cowen Healthcare Conference, emphasizing what she described as improved financial strength, higher-margin operations, and a focus on regulated, pharmaceutical-like markets.

Shift to medical cannabis and international markets

King said Aurora has spent the past few years completing major milestones, including strengthening its balance sheet, delivering record revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth, and generating free cash flow. She said the company has “pivoted and changed” its strategy to focus primarily—and now “solely”—on medical cannabis, where it sees the highest margins in the industry, and to prioritize higher-growth international markets.

Recent performance and margin profile

She also argued that investors have historically focused more on consumer and recreational cannabis in North America while underappreciating medical cannabis growth opportunities in regions such as Europe and Australia. According to King, medical markets require consistent Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) supply and are heavily regulated and patient- and physician-focused, resembling traditional pharmaceutical markets.

In discussing Aurora’s latest results, King said the company delivered CAD 94 million in overall revenue, representing approximately 7% year-over-year growth. She added that global medical cannabis revenue year-to-date was CAD 212 million, compared with CAD 177 million in the prior year period.

King pointed to what she called industry-leading profitability metrics, stating Aurora has produced margins in the “mid-to-high 60s%,” which she attributed to the strategic shift toward medical cannabis and away from lower-margin segments. She also noted that pricing compression is less pronounced in medical markets than in consumer cannabis, in her view.

GMP manufacturing as a competitive advantage

King said Aurora is continuing to invest in and expand internal GMP manufacturing capacity at facilities in Canada and Germany. She said internal supply reduces reliance on third-party suppliers, which she described as a source of uncertainty and cost pressure. She also cited operational efficiencies and yield improvements that have lowered cost of goods sold and supported margin performance.

Later in the discussion, King described GMP requirements as a competitive advantage in medical markets because governments require GMP-manufactured product. She said consistent product availability matters for patients filling prescriptions and that Aurora has demonstrated an ability to supply the required products reliably.

Consumer scale-back and divestiture of plant propagation

King said Aurora has decided to scale back parts of its Canadian consumer business, citing lower returns relative to medical cannabis. She said the company is evaluating profitability by province, monitoring inventory levels, and rationalizing SKUs as part of the process. King added that the company expects one-time costs in the current quarter related to the transition, but anticipates adjusted EBITDA margin improvement after the scale-back.

King also discussed the company’s decision to divest its plant propagation business, describing it as consistent with the strategic emphasis on higher-margin medical cannabis. She said the plant propagation unit, like the consumer segment, carried lower margins and created “noise” in understanding Aurora’s financial results and growth profile. She said the divestiture should make Aurora’s financials “a lot cleaner” and added that she did not anticipate one-time costs from the transaction. She also noted there would be a change in reporting, stating that Aurora would be consolidating the plant propagation business into its core financials as a result of the change.

International focus: Germany, Australia, and Poland

In Germany, King said Aurora is one of three companies with a license to manufacture and cultivate cannabis domestically under a government tender framework. She said changes in scheduling in Germany expanded the market and enabled Aurora to supply the country from its German facility. King said Aurora is increasing capacity and making capital expenditures to support growth, while also looking to bring Canadian operational efficiencies and yield improvements to Germany. She added that having manufacturing in both Canada and Germany provides flexibility in global supply planning.

On regulatory matters, King said discussions are ongoing in Germany, including potential changes to telehealth platforms, but said it is too early to assess the outcome. She emphasized Aurora’s regulatory affairs presence on the ground in Germany and said the company has experience pivoting in response to regulatory uncertainty.

In Australia, King said Aurora is working to shift its portfolio mix toward core and premium products, which she said face fewer competitors and offer higher margins. She said the company is focused on patient education and access, along with ensuring clinical and Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) manufactured supply availability. King identified the value segment as an expected pressure point due to price sensitivity and competition.

King also highlighted a partnership with Leafio, the parent company of Montu, describing Montu as a significant and fast-growing player in Australia. She said the partnership expands Aurora’s distribution reach and patient access, and that the company is assessing additional distribution options.

In Poland, King described the market as highly regulated and said Aurora holds the number one position there. She credited commercial execution, supply availability, new cultivar introductions, and close attention to regulatory changes—particularly around telehealth—for allowing the company to pivot quickly. She said lessons from Poland could be applied in other markets if needed.

Looking ahead, King said Aurora’s updated full-year outlook incorporates regulatory-related timing risks—such as import and export licenses and permits—rather than changes in demand. She said the company closely monitors inventory, shipment timing, sell-through data, product launches, and permits, sometimes on a daily basis. King added that Aurora recently established an at-the-market (ATM) facility of up to $100 million, with proceeds intended for strategic, accretive uses such as capacity and potential M&A, and said the company would take a patient approach focused on strategic fit and accretion.

About Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB) is a Canadian licensed producer of medical and consumer cannabis products headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. Established in 2013, the company operates under Health Canada’s regulations to cultivate, process and distribute a range of cannabis-based offerings. Since its initial public listing in 2017, Aurora has grown into one of the country’s largest growers by cultivation capacity and production output.

The company’s core business spans the cultivation of dried flower, the extraction of cannabis oils and the development of value-added products such as softgels, capsules and topical treatments.

