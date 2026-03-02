Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $1.22, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $145.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.20 million. Life360 had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 6.46%.

Life360 Stock Performance

Shares of Life360 stock traded up $1.14 on Monday, reaching $53.79. 1,287,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 158.21 and a beta of 3.84. Life360 has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $112.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Life360 from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Life360 in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Life360 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Life360 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut Life360 from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Life360 news, Director Charles J. Prober sold 7,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $491,501.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 105,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,536,162.88. The trade was a 6.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Haro sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $120,692.52. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 61,126 shares of company stock worth $4,361,969 in the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIF. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Life360 by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Life360 by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Life360 in the third quarter valued at $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Life360 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Life360 by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360, Inc (NASDAQ: LIF) operates a location-based safety and communication platform designed to help families stay connected and secure. Through its flagship mobile application, Life360 offers real-time location sharing, check-in alerts and geofencing tools that enable users to monitor the whereabouts of family members or other trusted circles. The company’s services extend to emergency response features, including SOS alerts, 24/7 roadside assistance and crash detection capabilities powered by machine-learning algorithms, all aimed at enhancing user safety on the road and at home.

The Life360 platform is offered under a freemium model, with a basic no-cost tier providing essential location sharing and alerts.

