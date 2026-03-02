BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.31 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 274.70%.

BigBear.ai Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of BigBear.ai stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,080,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,520,844. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $9.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

In related news, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $35,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 488,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,334.96. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 441.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 60,583 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBAI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered BigBear.ai from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BigBear.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.