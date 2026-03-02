WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 39,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 23,422 shares.The stock last traded at $72.46 and had previously closed at $74.11.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $788.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada. The Index consists of 300 largest companies ranked by market capitalization from the WisdomTree DEFA Index.

