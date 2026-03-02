Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Trading 8.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.86 and last traded at $8.9150. 77,539 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 73,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GYRE shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gyre Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Gyre Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gyre Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The firm has a market cap of $841.95 million, a PE ratio of 291.43 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Gyre Therapeutics by 28.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Gyre Therapeutics by 84.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing small-molecule therapies that target lipid biology to treat a range of metabolic, inflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s proprietary platform combines lipidomic profiling with drug discovery tools to identify compounds that selectively modulate membrane lipid composition and restore normal protein function in disease-relevant cells.

Gyre’s preclinical pipeline includes programs in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), Alzheimer’s disease and autoimmune conditions, reflecting its strategy of applying a unified lipid-targeted approach across multiple therapeutic areas.

