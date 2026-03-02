FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RISR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RISR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 49,746 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the January 29th total of 34,951 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,993 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 27,993 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 1,409.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 60,108 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 74.6% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 66,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,713,000. Finally, Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000.

FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $35.70. 36,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,803. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.10. FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $39.44.

FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF Announces Dividend

FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th.

The FolioBeyond Rising Rates ETF (RISR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide income and protect against rising interest rates through exposure to interest-only MBS and US Treasury bonds. The fund is actively managed. RISR was launched on Sep 30, 2021 and is managed by Beyond.

