Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Stock Price Up 9.2% – Still a Buy?

Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. 17,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 14,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy Trading Up 13.4%

About Harbour Energy

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99.

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy PLC (OTCMKTS: HBRIY) is a London-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company formed in July 2021 through the merger of Premier Oil and Chrysaor. As the largest UK-listed E&P group by production, the company focuses on developing and operating a diversified portfolio of upstream assets to deliver long-term value through stable cash flow and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities encompass the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.