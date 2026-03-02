Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Stock Price Up 9.2% – Still a Buy?

Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. 17,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 14,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Harbour Energy PLC (OTCMKTS: HBRIY) is a London-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company formed in July 2021 through the merger of Premier Oil and Chrysaor. As the largest UK-listed E&P group by production, the company focuses on developing and operating a diversified portfolio of upstream assets to deliver long-term value through stable cash flow and disciplined capital allocation.
The company’s core business activities encompass the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas.
