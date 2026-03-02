Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL) Short Interest Down 24.5% in February

Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 22,463 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the January 29th total of 29,767 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,326 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,326 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5%
SHYL traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $44.65. 37,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,216. Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.09.
Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile
The Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (SHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 0 to 5 years remaining to maturity. SHYL was launched on Jan 10, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF
- Paper assets fail first when systems reset
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.