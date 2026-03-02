Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL) Short Interest Down 24.5% in February

Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 22,463 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the January 29th total of 29,767 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,326 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,326 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5%

SHYL traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $44.65. 37,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,216. Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.09.

Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF ( NYSEARCA:SHYL Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.31% of Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (SHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 0 to 5 years remaining to maturity. SHYL was launched on Jan 10, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

