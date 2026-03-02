FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Short Interest Update

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 786,601 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the January 29th total of 519,981 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,912 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 306,912 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
FirstCash Price Performance
NASDAQ:FCFS traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $195.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,444. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $110.16 and a 52-week high of $197.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.46.
FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FirstCash Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity at FirstCash
In other news, COO Thomas Brent Stuart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,825,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 150,846 shares in the company, valued at $27,533,920.38. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total value of $740,480.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 35,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,554,358.72. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,438,945 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 127.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 490.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FCFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $217.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Zacks Research lowered FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstCash in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.
Get Our Latest Analysis on FirstCash
FirstCash Company Profile
FirstCash, Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS) is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.
In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FirstCash
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.