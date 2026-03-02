Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Down 7.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $12.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Integra LifeSciences traded as low as $10.53 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 281,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 721,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IART. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,441 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,660,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,515,000 after purchasing an additional 35,790 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 244,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after buying an additional 45,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $815.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 31.58%.The company had revenue of $434.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Integra LifeSciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation is a global medical technology company specializing in products and innovations for neurosurgery, regenerative medicine and reconstructive procedures. The company develops and markets surgical instruments, implants and advanced wound care solutions designed to support tissue repair and functional recovery. Its product portfolio includes collagen-based matrices, dural substitutes, hemostatic agents and specialized spinal and peripheral fixation devices.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Integra has expanded its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and internal research efforts.

