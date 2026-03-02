Lake Street Capital Raises inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Price Target to $19.00

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.60% from the stock’s previous close.

inTEST Stock Up 5.5%

inTEST stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.42 million, a P/E ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19. inTEST has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTT. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,555,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 106,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in inTEST by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 765,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in inTEST by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 517,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation (NYSE: INTT) is a developer and manufacturer of precision instrumentation and test solutions designed for the semiconductor, microelectronics and related manufacturing industries. The company’s offerings focus on thermal management and instrument interface technologies that support the environmental conditioning and electrical performance evaluation of devices under test. These solutions include temperature controllers and cyclers, thermal subsystems, load boards, connectors and custom test interfaces engineered to accelerate reliability testing, product qualification and high-volume production measurement.

Serving customers across North America, Europe and Asia, inTEST supports semiconductor fabs, assembly and packaging facilities, research laboratories and OEM equipment builders.

