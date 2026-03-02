Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Decreases By 39.6%

ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,856 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the January 29th total of 8,046 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,885 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,885 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Health Care

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXL. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 604.9% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care during the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 50.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Price Performance

RXL traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,316. The stock has a market cap of $91.43 million, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.28. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average is $48.27.

About ProShares Ultra Health Care

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics. The Fund also intends to invest assets not invested in financial instruments, in debt instruments and/or money market instruments.

