Wabash National (WNC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wabash National (NYSE: WNC) recently:
- 2/24/2026 – Wabash National was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c-)” to “sell (d)”.
- 2/21/2026 – Wabash National was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “strong sell”.
- 2/19/2026 – Wabash National had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by DA Davidson. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/10/2026 – Wabash National was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “sell (d+)” to “hold (c-)”.
- 2/10/2026 – Wabash National had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2026 – Wabash National was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c-)” to “sell (d+)”.
- 1/12/2026 – Wabash National was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “sell (d+)” to “hold (c-)”.
- 1/5/2026 – Wabash National was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.
Wabash National Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 6.57%.
Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, Wabash National has built a reputation for innovation in lightweight materials, advanced manufacturing processes and telematics integration.
