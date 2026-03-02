Wabash National (WNC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wabash National (NYSE: WNC) recently:

2/24/2026 – Wabash National was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c-)” to “sell (d)”.

2/21/2026 – Wabash National was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “strong sell”.

2/19/2026 – Wabash National had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by DA Davidson. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Wabash National was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “sell (d+)” to “hold (c-)”.

2/10/2026 – Wabash National had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Wabash National was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c-)” to “sell (d+)”.

1/12/2026 – Wabash National was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “sell (d+)” to “hold (c-)”.

1/5/2026 – Wabash National was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) is a leading designer and manufacturer of transportation equipment and supply chain solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes dry freight van trailers, refrigerated vans, tank trailers, platform trailers, flatbeds and composite bodies. Wabash National also offers railcar products and modular building solutions, serving customers in a wide range of end markets such as food and beverage, chemicals, agriculture, waste management and construction.

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, Wabash National has built a reputation for innovation in lightweight materials, advanced manufacturing processes and telematics integration.

