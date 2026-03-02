Charles River Associates’ (CRAI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $245.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Charles River Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Charles River Associates in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.00.

CRAI traded up $7.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.57. 205,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,685. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. Charles River Associates has a 1-year low of $149.96 and a 1-year high of $227.29.

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.54 million. Charles River Associates had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 7.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Associates will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Associates by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,923,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Associates by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,120,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Charles River Associates by 422.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 15,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Charles River Associates by 259.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI) is a global consulting firm specializing in economic, financial and management advisory services. Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company provides expert analysis to support litigation, regulatory proceedings, and strategic decision-making. Its multidisciplinary teams draw on academic rigor and industry experience to deliver quantitative and qualitative insights tailored to clients’ needs.

The firm’s service offerings include competition economics, antitrust and merger analysis, intellectual property valuation and damages assessment, and risk management.

