IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) CEO Sells $15,338,011.30 in Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.55, for a total transaction of $15,338,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,606 shares in the company, valued at $54,975,125.30. This trade represents a 21.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $20.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $636.70. The stock had a trading volume of 522,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,219. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.14 and a 12-month high of $769.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $672.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $669.12. The stock has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.23.
IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.01). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 24.62%.The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $750.00 to $730.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $785.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $783.33.
IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.
IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.
