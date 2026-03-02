IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) CEO Sells $15,338,011.30 in Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.55, for a total transaction of $15,338,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,606 shares in the company, valued at $54,975,125.30. This trade represents a 21.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $20.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $636.70. The stock had a trading volume of 522,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,219. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.14 and a 12-month high of $769.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $672.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $669.12. The stock has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.23.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.01). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 24.62%.The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,962,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,638,000 after buying an additional 86,040 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,666,459,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,656,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,817,000 after acquiring an additional 138,956 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 23,694.7% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,653,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,072,000 after buying an additional 2,642,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,583,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,380,000 after purchasing an additional 86,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $750.00 to $730.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $785.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $783.33.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

